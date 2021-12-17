Kroger (NYSE:KR) Stock Price Up 2.4%

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)’s share price rose 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.03 and last traded at $47.01. Approximately 35,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,731,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.91.

KR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.32. The stock has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,028 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KR. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Kroger by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727,614 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 22.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,554,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,780 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,835 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 31.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,142,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 28.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

