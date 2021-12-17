Kuai Token (KT) Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Kuai Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kuai Token has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $617,660.00 worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kuai Token has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00039417 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.52 or 0.00203157 BTC.

Kuai Token Profile

KT is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,467,289 coins. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

