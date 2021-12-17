Kusama (KSM) Market Cap Reaches $2.38 Billion

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Over the last week, Kusama has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Kusama coin can now be bought for about $281.23 or 0.00586196 BTC on major exchanges. Kusama has a market cap of $2.38 billion and approximately $56.29 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00054556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,959.52 or 0.08253121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00078608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,904.36 or 0.99850529 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00051626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

