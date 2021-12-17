LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Boosts Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,437 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned about 0.05% of Peloton Interactive worth $14,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTON. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 153.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 11.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 5.5% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 21.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 0.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 33,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTON traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.14. The stock had a trading volume of 189,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,854,348. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 0.95. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $108.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.39.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $120,498.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,593 shares of company stock worth $12,106,861. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

