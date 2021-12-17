LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Buys Shares of 171,200 RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new stake in RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 171,200 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in RocketLab in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in RocketLab in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. purchased a new stake in RocketLab in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RocketLab in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RocketLab in the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ RKLB traded down 0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 12.20. The company had a trading volume of 28,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 10.64. RocketLab has a 1-year low of 9.50 and a 1-year high of 21.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 14.00.
RocketLab Company Profile
Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.
