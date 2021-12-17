LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Buys Shares of 171,200 RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new stake in RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 171,200 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in RocketLab in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in RocketLab in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. purchased a new stake in RocketLab in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RocketLab in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RocketLab in the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RKLB traded down 0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 12.20. The company had a trading volume of 28,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 10.64. RocketLab has a 1-year low of 9.50 and a 1-year high of 21.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 14.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RKLB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on RocketLab in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered RocketLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RocketLab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 21.60.

