LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Cuts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier decreased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 11.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up approximately 1.9% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $57,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NOW traded down $5.49 on Friday, reaching $603.49. 40,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,886. The company has a market capitalization of $120.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 558.70, a PEG ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $661.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $610.47.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.48.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Dennis Woodside acquired 2,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total transaction of $890,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,070 shares of company stock valued at $16,864,712 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

