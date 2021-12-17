LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 34,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 13,556 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 408,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,443,000 after buying an additional 18,137 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 34.2% in the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.00.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CAT traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.78. The stock had a trading volume of 53,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,045. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $175.11 and a one year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

