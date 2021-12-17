LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Trims Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier reduced its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,000 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare accounts for 2.2% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned approximately 0.19% of Cloudflare worth $66,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Cloudflare by 35.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.2% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 11.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.98.

Shares of NYSE NET traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.54. The stock had a trading volume of 54,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,950,961. The firm has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.80 and a 200-day moving average of $136.38.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.83, for a total value of $4,327,233.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 801,240 shares of company stock valued at $131,595,576. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

