Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Short Interest Down 55.6% in November

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the November 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LBRMF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 53,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,814. Labrador Iron Mines has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17.

Labrador Iron Mines Company Profile

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the business of exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. Its principal projects are the Schefferville and the Houston, consisting of the Houston and Malcolm properties, and the Elizabeth Taconite property.

