Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Short Interest Down 55.6% in November

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the November 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of LBRMF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 53,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,814. Labrador Iron Mines has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17.
Labrador Iron Mines Company Profile
Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.