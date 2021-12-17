Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share on Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$36.87. The stock had a trading volume of 114,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,378. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.03. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a one year low of C$31.10 and a one year high of C$50.45.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$74.71 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.5599997 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.92.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

