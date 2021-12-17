Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,039 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 973,140 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 542.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.59.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $35.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.26. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

