Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $172.87

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$172.87 and traded as low as C$140.25. Lassonde Industries shares last traded at C$142.40, with a volume of 7,490 shares traded.

LAS.A has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins downgraded Lassonde Industries to a “hold” rating and set a C$179.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Lassonde Industries from C$191.00 to C$190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$975.06 million and a P/E ratio of 12.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$164.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$172.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

