Law Debenture Co. Plans Dividend of GBX 6.88 (LON:LWDB)

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.88 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:LWDB traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 759 ($10.03). 68,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,869. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 771.28. The company has a market cap of £932.93 million and a P/E ratio of 3.47. Law Debenture has a 12-month low of GBX 616 ($8.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 813 ($10.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Law Debenture Company Profile

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. engages in investment trust and independent fiduciary services businesses. The company operates through two segments, Investment Trust and Independent Fiduciary Services. It operates as an investment trust that invests in various sectors comprising oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer services, telecommunications, utilities, technology, and financials.

