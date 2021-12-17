Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a growth of 100.9% from the November 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGAC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth approximately $727,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth approximately $6,930,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $5,868,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $1,956,000. Institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

LGAC stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 281 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,520. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.