Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,240 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Lear by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 104,453 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,345,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,182,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Lear by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Lear by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Lear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LEA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.13.

NYSE:LEA opened at $177.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.65. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $144.77 and a 1-year high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

In related news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

