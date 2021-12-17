LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) CFO Sells $1,087,142.90 in Stock

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 69,466 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $1,087,142.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Noel Bertram Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

On Thursday, December 2nd, Noel Bertram Watson sold 57,825 shares of LegalZoom.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $1,036,802.25.

LZ opened at $15.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.05. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. Research analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Blue Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.