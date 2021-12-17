Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Short Interest Up 46.0% in November

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the November 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGRDY opened at $22.74 on Friday. Legrand has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $23.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.96.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LGRDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Legrand in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Legrand has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

