Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lennar had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $108.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.65 and its 200 day moving average is $102.12. Lennar has a 1 year low of $71.52 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 10.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.59.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

