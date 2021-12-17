Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $113.09, but opened at $106.00. Lennar shares last traded at $107.73, with a volume of 42,755 shares.

The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 16.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share.

Get Lennar alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

LEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 10.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.65 and its 200-day moving average is $102.12. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50.

About Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.