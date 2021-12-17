Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $4.90 Per Share

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Lennox International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.90 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lennox International’s FY2024 earnings at $18.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LII. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.50.

LII stock opened at $324.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $266.77 and a twelve month high of $356.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.67.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 273.37%. Lennox International’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.29%.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total transaction of $1,410,540.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $294,136.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,388 shares of company stock worth $3,598,653 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 12.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 500,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,732,000 after acquiring an additional 55,385 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 52.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 281,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,955,000 after acquiring an additional 96,641 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 1.4% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 83,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

