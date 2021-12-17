LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.58

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 23499 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.
Several research firms have issued reports on LX. DBS Vickers lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.
The stock has a market capitalization of $684.48 million, a P/E ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average is $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
LexinFintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LX)
Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.
