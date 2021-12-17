LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.58

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 23499 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

Several research firms have issued reports on LX. DBS Vickers lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $684.48 million, a P/E ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average is $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the third quarter worth about $2,761,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the third quarter worth about $95,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 50.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 19.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 780,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 125,389 shares during the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LexinFintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LX)

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.