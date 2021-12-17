Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stock Position Reduced by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. cut its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. FMR LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,707,000. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBRDK stock traded up $2.61 on Friday, reaching $155.92. 15,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,929. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $142.63 and a 12 month high of $194.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.83.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

