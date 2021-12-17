Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

LSI has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.03.

Life Storage stock opened at $144.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $75.54 and a 52-week high of $145.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.42.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Life Storage will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,009,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 15,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total value of $2,072,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,000 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its position in Life Storage by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 2,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Life Storage by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

