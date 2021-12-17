LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LifeMD Inc. is a telehealth company. It offers a full portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. The company combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and unique over-the-counter products. Its network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers. LifeMD Inc., formerly known as Conversion Labs, is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFMD opened at $4.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $126.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.69. LifeMD has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.02.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.65) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LifeMD will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Naveen Bhatia purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bertrand Velge purchased 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $430,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 301,002 shares of company stock worth $881,767. Insiders own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFMD. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the third quarter valued at about $8,986,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the second quarter valued at about $11,860,000. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the third quarter valued at about $2,111,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the third quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of LifeMD by 27.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 949,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after buying an additional 205,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

