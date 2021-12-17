Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Director Joshua Horowitz Acquires 4,672 Shares of Stock

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Director Joshua Horowitz bought 4,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $33,872.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Joshua Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 16th, Joshua Horowitz acquired 2,934 shares of Limbach stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $21,476.88.
- On Thursday, December 9th, Joshua Horowitz bought 7,811 shares of Limbach stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.59 per share, with a total value of $59,285.49.
NASDAQ:LMB opened at $7.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Limbach during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 18.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Limbach by 25.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Limbach by 25.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Limbach by 25.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 13,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.
Limbach Company Profile
Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.
Further Reading: Resistance Level
Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.