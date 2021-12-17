Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Director Joshua Horowitz Acquires 4,672 Shares of Stock

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Director Joshua Horowitz bought 4,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $33,872.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Joshua Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Joshua Horowitz acquired 2,934 shares of Limbach stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $21,476.88.

On Thursday, December 9th, Joshua Horowitz bought 7,811 shares of Limbach stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.59 per share, with a total value of $59,285.49.

NASDAQ:LMB opened at $7.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. Limbach had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Limbach during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 18.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Limbach by 25.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Limbach by 25.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Limbach by 25.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 13,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.

