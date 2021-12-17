Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Short Interest Update

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the November 15th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 4,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $33,872.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 20,163 shares of company stock valued at $150,866. Insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Limbach by 2,169.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Limbach by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Limbach by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Limbach by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Limbach by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Limbach stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,946. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $78.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Limbach has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $16.09.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. Limbach had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Limbach will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.

