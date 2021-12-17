Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Director Linda Hasenfratz Acquires 50,000 Shares

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Director Linda Hasenfratz bought 50,000 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$72.55 per share, with a total value of C$3,627,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,137,500.

Shares of LNR stock opened at C$71.56 on Friday. Linamar Co. has a 12 month low of C$63.44 and a 12 month high of C$91.98. The firm has a market cap of C$4.68 billion and a PE ratio of 9.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$72.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$73.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.47.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.65 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linamar Co. will post 7.4700002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This is a boost from Linamar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Linamar’s payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Linamar from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$99.00 target price on shares of Linamar in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Linamar from C$102.00 to C$97.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$99.00 price target on shares of Linamar in a report on Friday, October 8th.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

