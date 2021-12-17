Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Tops $0.0116 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 16th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $8.66 million and $1,069.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,742.19 or 0.99829517 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 74.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 746,765,856 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

