LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) Trading 29.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded up 22.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Over the last week, LiteCoin Ultra has traded down 29.5% against the dollar. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LiteCoin Ultra has a market capitalization of $2,470.24 and $49.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93,106.00 or 1.94544521 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000032 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

ICOBID (ICOB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MiloCoin (MILO) traded up 55.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Independent Money System (IMS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLNcoin (PLNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About LiteCoin Ultra

LTCU is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra and its Facebook page is accessible here . LiteCoin Ultra’s official website is www.litecoinultra.com . The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteCoin Ultra is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt Algorithm. “

Buying and Selling LiteCoin Ultra

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteCoin Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiteCoin Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

