LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LiveVox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

Shares of NASDAQ LVOX opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LiveVox has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.60.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LiveVox will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in LiveVox in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the third quarter worth $66,000. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiveVox Company Profile

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

