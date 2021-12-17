Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 9.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. South State Corp bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 103.2% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 46.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $220,526.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $256,516.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,672 shares of company stock worth $2,361,619. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.62. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $24.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.46.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

