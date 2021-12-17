Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $931,000 Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AWK. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.63.

In other news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $718,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

AWK opened at $182.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.28.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

