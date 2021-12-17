Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowers Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 74.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 66,800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 181.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $848,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $103,545.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEO opened at $22.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.38. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cfra downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

