Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,700 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 202,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 196,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,895,000 after purchasing an additional 32,105 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Equity Residential by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 51,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQR opened at $88.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.12. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $56.08 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.46%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $5,978,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $4,376,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,803. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays began coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.84.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

