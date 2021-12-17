Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 500 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,895,215,000 after buying an additional 40,892 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 2.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,525,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,002,280,000 after buying an additional 140,319 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Moody’s by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,374,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,948,057,000 after buying an additional 202,540 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,781,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,007,900,000 after acquiring an additional 128,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,735,000 after acquiring an additional 302,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total transaction of $159,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $715,888 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.50.

MCO opened at $395.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $386.97 and a 200 day moving average of $375.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $261.38 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

