Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LLOY. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 49 ($0.65) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 65 ($0.86) to GBX 63 ($0.83) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 51 ($0.67) to GBX 54 ($0.71) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 63 ($0.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 57.14 ($0.76).

LLOY opened at GBX 47.15 ($0.62) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 48.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 46.80. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 30.82 ($0.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 51.58 ($0.68). The stock has a market capitalization of £33.48 billion and a PE ratio of 1.93.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers purchased 188,803 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £81,185.29 ($107,288.61).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

