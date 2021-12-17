Lobstex Achieves Market Cap of $1.17 Million (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $233,508.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0514 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,902,390 coins and its circulating supply is 22,826,964 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.