Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $265.00 at Evercore ISI

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an inline rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LOW. Guggenheim raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $256.61.

NYSE LOW opened at $253.24 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $150.84 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $170.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.75.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

