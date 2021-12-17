Lufax (NYSE:LU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.44

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.44 and last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 170691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

LU has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.02.

Get Lufax alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.37.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Lufax had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 28.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Lufax by 5.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Lufax by 9.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Lufax by 9.6% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 39,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 19.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 463.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lufax (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.