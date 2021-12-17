Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,621 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $36,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $390.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $438.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $403.86. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $419.00 to $404.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $481.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.74.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

