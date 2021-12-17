Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.05

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$9.05 and last traded at C$9.05, with a volume of 82182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.39.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LUG shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$11.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.91.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.85. The firm has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$240.19 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 1.1200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Gold Company Profile (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

