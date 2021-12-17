MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Sells $592,000.00 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Robert Dennehy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $592,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Dennehy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 30th, Robert Dennehy sold 8,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $592,720.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Robert Dennehy sold 6,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $405,000.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $614,200.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $641,300.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $72.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.05. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $79.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 5.61.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,050,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,756,000 after purchasing an additional 950,970 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,857,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,055,000 after purchasing an additional 531,797 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,404,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,088,000 after acquiring an additional 314,463 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $18,671,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,322,000 after acquiring an additional 240,010 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

