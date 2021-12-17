Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGA. TD Securities lowered their price target on Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Magna International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $68.00 price objective on Magna International and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Magna International alerts:

Shares of MGA opened at $77.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Magna International has a 12-month low of $62.02 and a 12-month high of $104.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.40.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). Magna International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 7.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 588,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,524,000 after buying an additional 39,361 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 69.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Magna International by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Magna International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 108,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Magna International by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 37,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.