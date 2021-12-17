Magna International (TSE:MG) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Buy”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has C$93.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MG. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Magna International in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays downgraded Magna International to a hold rating and set a C$87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James downgraded Magna International to a sell rating and set a C$69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. CSFB reissued an outperform rating on shares of Magna International in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Magna International from C$142.00 to C$128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magna International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$104.36.

TSE MG opened at C$99.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.81 billion and a PE ratio of 13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$103.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$105.52. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of C$79.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$126.00.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International will post 8.3299997 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.25%.

In other news, Director Seetarama Swamy Kotagiri sold 37,888 shares of Magna International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.36, for a total value of C$4,219,025.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,332,314.94.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

