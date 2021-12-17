Maple Reaches Market Cap of $52.18 Million (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 17th. Maple has a market cap of $52.18 million and approximately $309,711.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maple has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One Maple coin can now be bought for approximately $17.99 or 0.00038169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00039104 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.79 or 0.00203189 BTC.

Maple Profile

Maple (CRYPTO:MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,899,701 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

