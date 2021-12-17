Marie Fogel Sells 1,300 Shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Stock

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) insider Marie Fogel sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $11,973.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marie Fogel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Marie Fogel sold 6,500 shares of Vince stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $65,130.00.

Shares of VNCE stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.46. Vince Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $13.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average is $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.42). Vince had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 26.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vince Holding Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vince stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 2,032.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vince were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vince from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.

