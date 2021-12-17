Mark R. Ciarfella Sells 3,000 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total transaction of $1,097,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $370.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.13. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $373.62. The firm has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.88 and a beta of 0.29.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 211.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,482,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,759 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in SBA Communications in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SBA Communications in the third quarter worth about $1,697,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SBA Communications by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,410,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in SBA Communications by 3.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 188,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,177,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

