Mark R. Ciarfella Sells 3,000 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total transaction of $1,097,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ SBAC opened at $370.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.13. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $373.62. The firm has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.88 and a beta of 0.29.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.40.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 211.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,482,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,759 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in SBA Communications in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SBA Communications in the third quarter worth about $1,697,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SBA Communications by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,410,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in SBA Communications by 3.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 188,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,177,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.
About SBA Communications
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
