Mark R. Ziebell Sells 6,429 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 6,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $157,960.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CDMO traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.85. The stock had a trading volume of 802,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,510. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.17 and a beta of 2.33. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $34.51.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 13.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,560,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,588,000 after purchasing an additional 548,413 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,572,000 after acquiring an additional 53,355 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,135,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,423,000 after acquiring an additional 274,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,464,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,155,000 after purchasing an additional 277,360 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDMO. TheStreet cut Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

