Marquette Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 137,096 Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 137,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Astrotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Astrotech by 878.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Astrotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Astrotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Astrotech by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 86,517 shares in the last quarter. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTC opened at $0.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04. Astrotech Co. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $4.14.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 17.92% and a negative net margin of 1,974.02%.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide.

