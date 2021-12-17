Marquette Asset Management LLC Has $3.99 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Marquette Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 775,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,156,000 after acquiring an additional 36,119 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 195,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 571,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,042,000 after acquiring an additional 16,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $70.67 and a 12-month high of $82.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

